Entire Police Department Quits Following Chief’s Resignation in Minnesota Town

Police Chief Josh Smith resigned during a city council meeting and within two days, another full-time officer and five part-time employees followed suit

Mark Moore
A small town in Minnesota is grappling with the abrupt resignation of its police chief and the subsequent departure of the entire police department.

The mayor expressed being "blindsided" by the exodus and is now scrambling to address the void in law enforcement coverage, as reported by various sources.

Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck convened a special meeting of the Goodhue city council on Monday, revealing her shock at the mass resignations. She disclosed plans to meet with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to devise a strategy for ensuring the safety of the town's 1,300 residents, according to local station KARE.

Police Chief Josh Smith resigned during a city council meeting on August 9, and within two days, another full-time officer and five part-time employees followed suit.

Their collective departure is set for August 23, leaving the town situated about 65 miles southeast of Minneapolis without any law official enforcement presence.

The primary catalyst for the mass resignations appears to be a dispute revolving around wages and the challenges of recruiting and retaining police officers. Chief Smith, who is transitioning to a position with the nearby Lake City police, stated that the department wasn't able to retain staff due to more attractive pay offers from other law enforcement agencies.

"Trying to hire at $22 an hour, you're never going to see another person again walk through those doors," Smith expressed to the council during a July 26 meeting, as reported by the Star Tribune of Minneapolis. He highlighted that even smaller police departments were offering a minimum of $30 an hour for officers.

Smith attributed Goodhue's struggles with recruitment and retention to its failure to provide competitive incentives. He acknowledged his dedication but acknowledged the difficulty of sustaining an 80-hour workweek and 24/7 on-call responsibilities while maintaining a balanced family life.

The entire Goodhue Police Department in Minnesota resigned.KARE 11

Mayor Anderson Buck acknowledged that the council was already cognizant of the pay issue. She shared that the city had boosted officer salaries by 5% and granted Chief Smith a $13,000 raise at the start of the year. Despite these efforts, the sudden departure of the police force has left the town shaken.

“We are all devastated by this,” Anderson Buck lamented, stating their determination to navigate the situation and continue serving the community.

Rather than committing to a permanent contract with the county for law enforcement services, which could carry a hefty cost of up to $325,000—far exceeding the police department's budget—the city council appears inclined to rebuild the police force.

"They provided excellent safety and security to our community. We want that back," emphasized Council member Chris Schmit, according to the outlet.

