Entertaining Expert Shares the ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ For a Summer Kickoff Party

Amber Mayfield, a professional entertaining expert, has opinions on what to do — and what not to do — for anyone hosting a summer kickoff party.

With summer coming just around the corner, Mayfield spoke to The Messenger to share her top tips and tricks for how to host the best summer kickoff party this year, including everything from menu planning to taking care of your guests.



Amber Mayfield has been professionally helping people entertain for six years. She’s an event producer, a culinary magazine publisher, and she made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022.

The entrepreneur publishes a yearly magazine called While Entertaining, which aims to help the at-home host and highlight voices of Black chefs, and founded To Be Hosted, an events agency that’s planned events for corporate clients including Netflix, YouTube, and Resy + American Express.

Amber Mayfield, founder of To Be Hosted and While Entertaining. <br>

Do host outdoors if you can

“People are gonna want to be outside as much as possible,” Mayfield told The Messenger. So if you have outdoor entertaining space, or an area that’s partially outdoors, she suggests leaning into that.

“And maybe have a rain plan,” she added, since the goal is to give your guests that sunny, summer experience. Mayfield recommends setting a rain date.

She also says to remain realistic with your space and keep that in mind when you’re building your guest list. A crowded party in the heat is “the last thing that you want,” she said. “Be very intentional about your invite list.”

Don’t use fresh flowers for your outdoor tablescape

“Real blooms sitting out in the hot sun are just gonna droop and be ugly within an hour and you’re gonna be so annoyed that you spent money on them,” Mayfield says.

Try using dried flowers or things like eucalyptus and greenery instead.

Do lean into what makes summer exciting for you

“I like nostalgia in the summer,” Mayfield said. She says to bring in the experiences, flavors, dishes, etcetera that remind you of summer and share that with your guests.

Don’t set a dress code unless it’s on-theme

“Let people lean into the season and what makes them feel comfortable in the summer,” she says.

Mayfield, who is “anti dress code in the summer” says that a themed party would be the exception. She says “Something that doesn’t tell guests how formal or dressy to be, but tells them what kind of color scheme or patterns would be appropriate,” could be a good way to get your guests into festive yet flexible attire.

If that’s the case, keep the food complementary to the theme. For example, she recommends only light-colored drinks, white wine, Champagne, and well-contained berries for an all-white attire party.

Do follow a 2x2x2 rule for your food

Mayfield described what she called a “two-by-two-by-two rule” for serving food. “Don’t do too much,” she said. “Two options for each thing: two appetizers, two mains, two desserts.”

She says summer is not the time to burn yourself out as a host preparing so many different dishes and options. And when you’re deciding which dishes to pick, Mayfield suggests leaning into ones that can be served cold or at room temperature.

“If there’s ever a time to offer two or three different salads,” she continued, “this is probably it.”

But just because you’re making fewer dishes, that doesn’t mean you should ignore the dietary needs of your guests, she says. Asking guests to RSVP with any dietary restrictions they may have would be a great way to make sure you have something for everyone.

Don’t use your glass or heavy tableware

If you’re hosting people outdoors, Mayfield recommends using dishware that’s made for more casual consumption. She suggests leaning into bamboo or lightweight porcelain options.

“You don’t want your big heavy plates and your big heavy glasses outside in the sun soaking up all of the heat,” she continued, “it’s gonna make it impossible to keep anything cold.”

Do get creative with ice using seasonal ingredients

Something that Mayfield says is worth extra effort is making an exciting, herbal ice cube or ice pop.

“I like fun ice cubes and really putting fresh fruit and fresh herbs in them,” she said, going on to suggest making your own freeze pops for something fun, refreshing, and seasonal.

Don’t forget about trash

Mayfield suggests having three clearly-labeled waste bins or bags for trash, recycling, and compost. She says using different color distinctions is a great trick for helping guests remember which is which.

“It’s important to keep your area clean,” Mayfield adds, especially if you’re in a park or other public space. Travel with multiple small trash bags, she says, so you can fill them, tie them, and get rid of them very quickly.

Do assemble a hospitality basket

Mayfield says it’s nice to offer a station with “things for people to quickly refresh and keep enjoying the summer sun.” Items can include sunscreen, bug spray, and little water bottles.

You don’t want guests leaving because they’re feeling hot and sticky, she said — you want them to leave because it’s over.

Don’t exclude the children

“I think you need to be kind to your people that have little people,” Mayfield said. She recommends finding ways to make your party and space work for kids as well as any adults you’re inviting.

“Figure out a little nap space for them, bring them something fun to do and keep busy,” she added. “Try to make your summer gatherings a family affair if you can.”



