A recent graduate developed a self-driving wheelchair after being inspired by his late grandmother's battle with dementia.

Kadyn Brady found that his grandmother, Lois, struggled to use her electric wheelchair before her death two years ago.

“My grandmother was diagnosed with dementia and arthritis and was forced to use an electric wheelchair to get around,” Brady told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal. “Unfortunately, she was constantly getting lost and struggled to control the wheelchair on her own. She could only drive it for a half an hour at a time."

While completing a master’s in electrical engineering, Brady began working with engineering professor Ali Alouani on a self-driving electric wheelchair designed to make intelligent decisions for the person using it.

To test it out, Brady often rode around campus with the goal of utilizing technology such as GPS and motion sensors to get the wheelchair to its destination safely.

For now, Brady and Alouani say there are no plans to create commercial prototypes, as he still needs to work on improving the wheelchair before allowing others to use it.

“More work is needed to add more capabilities to the wheelchair and to ensure that it is safe to drive anywhere. We are looking for funding sources to bring this wheelchair to a commercial level,” Alouani said.

Tennessee Tech is hoping to receive grant funding to allow future engineering students to continue to work on the self-driving wheelchair. For now, Brady says he is happy knowing that his work can help people like his late grandma.

"I think she definitely would have appreciated and been excited to maybe use this device," Brady said.