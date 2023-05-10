Endangered Wild Koalas Getting Vaccinated Against Chlamydia

Koalas are being vaccinated against chlamydia in Australia.
Scientists in New South Wales have begun the program to protect the wild animals from the disease, the University of the Sunshine Coast announced on Twitter.
If left unchecked, chlamydia can lead to blindness, infertility and death, and around half the population of koalas is already infected.
The University of the Sunshine Coast helped to develop the vaccine and is hoping to innoculate around 50 koalas as part of the initial trial.
Samuel Phillips, one of the scientists at the university, said:
“This trial is a significant step towards vaccinating a large number of wild koalas.
"Prior studies to this involved koalas presenting to wildlife hospitals (accounting for about 2% of the population) or as part of large multi-million-dollar management projects associated with infrastructure development.
"This new trial is developing methods to enable the vaccination of koala populations at risk of becoming extinct outside these avenues.”
The first animals were vaccinated in March and the process is expected to last into the summer.
Koalas are being watched by researchers who wait for them to climb down from eucalyptus trees and wander into harmless traps, before they receive the shot.
After about 24 hours of observation, the animals are released back into the wild.
Samuel continued: “This current study will identify the effect the UniSC koala chlamydia vaccine has on the prevalence of Chlamydia pecorum at a population scale, with no other interventions.
"This will inform future modelling and koala management plans as to the level of intervention required to rescue at-risk koala populations for chlamydial infection and disease.”
Koalas became an endangered species in parts of Australia last February and could become extinct by 2050 if action isn't taken.
Habitat loss, drought and road collisions are also contributing to their dwindling numbers.
The Messenger has reached out to the University of the Sunshine Coast for comment.
