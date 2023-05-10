A Sumatran orangutan at California’s Sacramento Zoo gave birth to a healthy baby boy in what’s being hailed as a “monumental success" for the critically endangered species.

Indah, the 19-year-old new mom, welcomed her first child on May 1, the zoo announced in a Facebook post featuring photos of the adorable pint-sized primate.

The happy occasion marks the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981, according to the post.

“With only 79 Sumatran orangutans in human care in the United States, and populations of wild orangutans rapidly declining, every birth is a monumental success for the species,” the post read.

Both Indah and her newborn, whose name was not revealed in the post, were said to be healthy, though zoo staff noticed that Indah was having trouble nursing.

At that point, veterinary staff stepped in to provide the baby with 24/7 supplemental care, according to the post.

Ultimately, zoo staff plan to reunite mother and son, though no there was not immediately a timeframe. They are not currently on display to the public.