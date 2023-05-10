The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Courtesy Sacramento Zoo

    A Sumatran orangutan at California’s Sacramento Zoo gave birth to a healthy baby boy in what’s being hailed as a “monumental success" for the critically endangered species.

    Indah, the 19-year-old new mom, welcomed her first child on May 1, the zoo announced in a Facebook post featuring photos of the adorable pint-sized primate.

    The happy occasion marks the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981, according to the post.

    Read More

    “With only 79 Sumatran orangutans in human care in the United States, and populations of wild orangutans rapidly declining, every birth is a monumental success for the species,” the post read.

    Both Indah and her newborn, whose name was not revealed in the post, were said to be healthy, though zoo staff noticed that Indah was having trouble nursing. 

    At that point, veterinary staff stepped in to provide the baby with 24/7 supplemental care, according to the post.

    Ultimately, zoo staff plan to reunite mother and son, though no there was not immediately a timeframe. They are not currently on display to the public.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.