Endangered Red Wolf Puppies Born at North Carolina Zoo

The North Carolina Zoo made a critical — and cute — addition recently when two sets of its American red wolves each welcomed a litter of pups.

The births of the nine pups, which belong to the most endangered canid species in the world, were announced by the Asheboro zoo on social media on Tuesday.

Three pups were born to parents Marsh and Roan, and three pups were born to wolves Denali and May.

Red wolf pups Credit: Courtesy North Carolina Zoo

The births, the zoo said, happened "behind the scenes" through the zoo's contributions to the American Red Wolf Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) Program, launched by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the initiative is aimed at maintaining a "healthy and viable population of red wolves under human care, growing education and awareness efforts, and aiding research vital to supporting recovery and management."

As of last month, the service estimated there were a total of 15 to 17 wolves in the wild and another 235 in captivity through the SAFE program.

All red wolves born under human care can potentially be released to the wild, the North Carolina Zoo said Thursday.

"Puppies born at the North Carolina Zoo are housed in a private area to reduce their acclimation to humans," the zoo said in a tweet. "This is done to give them the best chance for survival in the wild."

Red wolf pups Credit: Courtesy North Carolina Zoo

On Tuesday, the pups received a 24-hour checkup, where they were checked for heart murmurs and to make sure they are well-hydrated, the zoo said. The pups were also examined for a cleft palate to make sure they have "the suckle reflex so they can nurse properly," according to the zoo.

"Each pup is weighed, sexed, and identified by its white blaze chest patch. The veterinary staff checks the litters every two weeks to ensure everyone remains healthy," the zoo wrote in a tweet. "Welcome, pups!"