    Endangered Orangutan Baby Born at Missouri Zoo — Just in Time for Mother’s Day

    Bornean Orangutans are critically endangered, having lost 80% of their habitat in the last 20 years due to deforestation and palm oil manufacturing. 

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Courtesy of the Kansas City Zoo

    This Mother’s Day was extra special for Josie, an orangutan at the Kansas City Zoo. The primate welcomed a new baby on May 8, just in time for the holiday. 

    The Missouri zoo announced the birth of the healthy male orangutan via a Facebook post on Monday.  

    Josie and her new son are Bornean Orangutans – originally hailing from Borneo, a large island in southeast Asia. They are a critically endangered species, having lost 80% of their habitat in the last 20 years due to deforestation and palm oil manufacturing. 

    Read More

    According to the Orangutan Conservancy, the orange apes are highly intelligent and have the ability to think and reason. They’re also close cousins of humans – sharing almost 97% of their DNA.  

    In addition to providing a home for these primates, the Kansas City Zoo is also involved in conservation efforts to save the original habitats of orangutans. The zoo is entirely palm oil free and is collaborating with a Malaysian conservation project to restore a Bornean rainforest.

    While Josie and her baby might not live in the rainforest, their home at the zoo does include a 3,400 square foot habitat, complete with an orangutan agility course. 

    “Orangutan infants have long-lasting relationships with their mothers,” zoo officials said in a Facebook post. “Josie will spend the next several years showing the new baby vital orangutan skills like how to build nests, where to find food, how to interact with others, and how to use tools to forage.”

