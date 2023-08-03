Endangered Giraffe Dies at Cleveland Zoo, Second in 2 years

An endangered giraffe died at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, becoming the second Masai giraffe to die in the same zoo in two years.

The zoo announced on Thursday that Jhasmin, a 17-year-old female Masai giraffe, died after a rapid decline in physical health and mobility over the past few weeks.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species (IUCN Red List) listed the status of Masai giraffes as “endangered” with a declining population.

“Jhasmin was an incredible ambassador to her species and a key member of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s giraffe herd since her birth here in 2005. Notably, she was Cleveland's first giraffe to be trained for voluntary hoof x-rays. She was also an important member of the Association for Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan for giraffes as she was a mother of three calves and grandparent of two,” the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said on Thursday in a Facebook post.

Another Masai giraffe, called Bo, also died in the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 2021. Bo, a 17-year-old male Masai giraffe died after being ill for a long time. The giraffe’s health declined within several weeks and veterinary staff at the zoo had to euthanize him.

Masai giraffes can live up from 10-15 years in the wild and 20-27 years in human care, according to the Racine Zoo in Michigan.

Masai giraffes live only in Kenya and Tanzania and their numbers have decreased by over 50 percent over the past few decades due to habitat loss and illegal hunting, according to the Wild Nature Institute.

The Messenger reached out by email to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for comment.