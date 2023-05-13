EMT Lachelle Jordan’s Kidnappers ‘Tried to Burn Her Alive,’ 911 Call Reveals

The Ohio EMT who limped into a store wearing charred clothes and asking for help after nearly a week missing told authorities that her kidnappers “tried to burn her alive.”

Lachelle Jordan arrived at the Cleveland convenience store late Thursday, telling employees that someone tried to kill her and asking for a phone to call 911, local outlets previously reported.

“You’re never going to believe this, we just got a call from Lachelle Jordan,” authorities told an emergency dispatcher, according to one outlet, Cleveland 19. “She said that she ran away from the people that kidnapped her and they tried to burn her alive.”

Jordan, a 30-year-old mom of two, hadn’t been seen since May 6 prior to walking into the convenience store. She was taken to an area hospital, though her condition was not publicly released.

The EMT had reportedly been set to appear May 8 at a pre-trial court hearing in a rape case against a former colleague. Police told Cleveland 19 prior to Jordan’s resurfacing that there was no information connecting the rape defendant to her disappearance.