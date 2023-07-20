EMT in New York City Stabbed Multiple Times by Patient Inside Ambulance - The Messenger
EMT in New York City Stabbed Multiple Times by Patient Inside Ambulance

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
The scene in front of Mount Sinai West moments after an EMT stabbed multiple times by a patient in the back of an ambulance. CBS New York/Screengrab

An EMT in Manhattan on Wednesday night was stabbed multiple times by a patient in the back of an ambulance.

According to local reports, the EMT was stabbed repeatedly in the stomach and leg by a patient being transported to Mount Sinai West as the ambulance was pulling into the hospital.

CBS New York reported the patient, according to police, was an emotionally disturbed person who became "unhinged" while in the ambulance, which resulted in the violent attack.

The EMT, an employee of Mount Sinai West, was rushed into the hospital and is in stable condition. She is expected to survive, NBC 7 New York reported.

One witness told CBS New York, "I saw the lady was on the floor, and some of the workers went inside of the ambulance. There's a guy inside ... Somebody was saying, 'He got a knife, he got a knife'."

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

