WATCH: Emotional Moment Dog Reunited With Owner 2 Years After Being Stolen
The Kansas Humane Society captured the emotional reunion between Gauge and his dog dad during a 'very special owner reclaim'
Two years after he was stolen, a dog owner was able to track down his beloved, long-lost pup.
On Sunday, the Kansas Humane Society captured the emotional reunion between Gauge and his dog dad during a “very special owner reclaim.”
On Facebook and TikTok the nonprofit shared a touching video showing the pair together again.
“Gauge was stolen nearly two years ago, before getting confiscated by Wichita Animal Services with another dog!” the caption read.
“He had fleas all along his back and was diagnosed with alopecia by our vet. All that time, his owner had been looking for him and was able to put an owner reclaim reservation on Gauge through our Intake Department," the caption continued.
“He had his neuter surgery and was still a little loopy, but he definitely remembered his dad, flopping right in front of him. We wish Gauge and his dad nothing but happy memories,” the Humane Society wrote.
