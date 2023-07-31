Emergency Plane Landing on Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Track Under Investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane made an emergency landing at the Consumer Reports auto test track in Connecticut on Sunday.
Colchester Fire Chief Steve Hoffman told NBC Connecticut a single-engine plane had an in-flight emergency — believed to have stemmed from a mechanical issue with the engine — and made the impromptu landing at the consumer research nonprofit's testing facility.
"The pilot of a single-engine Mooney M20 made a forced landing on a road in Middlesex County, Connecticut, due to reported engine issues around 11:30 a.m. local time Sunday, July 30. Three people were on board. The aircraft registration number is N4056H," the FAA told the outlet in a statement.
No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.
- Second Plane Carrying Migrants Lands in Sacramento
- New York Police Test Drones To Broadcast Emergency Warnings
- Passenger Seizes Controls for Ill Pilot To Help Land Plane in Grass at Martha’s Vineyard
- That Time Keanu Reeves Helped Fellow Airplane Passengers After an Emergency Landing
- WATCH: Video Shows Emergency Slide Falling From Chicago-Bound Plane
The New Haven Register reported Monday the FAA launched an investigation into the emergency landing.
According to the Consumer Reports website, the 327-acre testing site is the "the largest and most sophisticated independent automobile testing center devoted to consumer interest anywhere in the world."
The organization says it anonymously buys about 50 cars a year to test and drives them for a total of approximately 500,000 miles annually.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness