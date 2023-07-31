Emergency Plane Landing on Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Track Under Investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane made an emergency landing at the Consumer Reports auto test track in Connecticut on Sunday.

Colchester Fire Chief Steve Hoffman told NBC Connecticut a single-engine plane had an in-flight emergency — believed to have stemmed from a mechanical issue with the engine — and made the impromptu landing at the consumer research nonprofit's testing facility.

"The pilot of a single-engine Mooney M20 made a forced landing on a road in Middlesex County, Connecticut, due to reported engine issues around 11:30 a.m. local time Sunday, July 30. Three people were on board. The aircraft registration number is N4056H," the FAA told the outlet in a statement.

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

The New Haven Register reported Monday the FAA launched an investigation into the emergency landing.

According to the Consumer Reports website, the 327-acre testing site is the "the largest and most sophisticated independent automobile testing center devoted to consumer interest anywhere in the world."

The organization says it anonymously buys about 50 cars a year to test and drives them for a total of approximately 500,000 miles annually.