Embattled California DA Responds to Recall Effort and Calls Motives 'Totally Politically Motivated'
Embattled California DA Responds to Recall Effort and Calls Motives ‘Totally Politically Motivated’

Pamela Price was elected in November 2022 on a reform platform

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
The skyline of Oakland, California.Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Alameda County, California, District Attorney Pamela Price argued in a recent interview that her office has little effect on crime levels and that a recall effort against her has partisan motivations.

Price, in an interview with CBS News’ San Francisco Bay Area affiliate, argued that pursuing harsh sentences, even for heinous crimes, is not necessarily a deterrent to crime.

Price, who represents the county that includes Oakland, campaigned as a reform-focused prosecutor, with the goals of reducing incarceration, holding police accountable, and avoiding charging children as adults.

“Any time that we can divert someone from the criminal justice system, that is a goal because the criminal justice system has been shown to be racially biased,” Price said.

Alameda County voters elected Price in November 2022 over a member of the previous district attorney’s office who received endorsements from the state’s attorney general, multiple state legislators, several Bay Area politicians and multiple labor unions including the California Police Chiefs Association and the California District Attorney Investigators Association.

"The backlash is totally politically motivated," she said. "We won the election. The people who wanted to overturn the election since the day we got here — that's an agenda, a political agenda."

Proponents of the recall effort against Price have argued that her office has been too lenient in its charging decisions in high-profile murder cases since taking office.

Backers of the recall include Philip Dreyfuss, an Oakland resident who also backed the 2022 recall of progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, according to a report by The Oaklandside.

The recall has yet to qualify for any ballot or even start gathering signatures, but a group of Oakland residents including Dreyfuss have submitted paperwork to the county to form a committee that would allow them to launch the actual recall effort.

Price, who lives in East Oakland, a portion of the city with a history of significant health disparities and disproportionate levels of violent crime and income inequality, said she feels safe in the city and argued that she was elected because people in Alameda County did not feel safe.

“We know that crime under my predecessor was pretty much exploding,” Price said. “The DA's role has really no impact on crime. To create a safe community, we need to invest in alternatives to incarceration."

Price ended the interview with CBS Bay Area early, arguing that the interviewer was not asking questions about the successes of her office since she was inaugurated earlier this year.

