Elusive Surfboard-Stealing Otter Spotted Dining on Crabs, Evades Capture Again

The infamous sea otter that's been stealing surfboards and evading attempts at capture off the coast of northern California was spotted again on Monday, munching on a pair of crabs before slinking off into the inky waters of the Pacific as wildlife officials once again failed to apprehend the five-year-old female.

According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, California Fish & Wildlife officials have been working to capture the otter, known as 841 for her rescue tag, since July 2. In the meantime, 841 has created something of a following on social media.

Before being photographed dining on crabs, 841 had made headlines for acting "aggressively" toward humans, particularly surfers.

Photographer Mark Woodward, who goes by @NativeSantaCruz on Twitter, has been documenting 841's sightings, noting that the otter's volatile behavior appears to be increasing since she was first spotted in June.

“I would start just by saying that this is very unusual and rare,” said Jessica Fujii of Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Sea Otter Program in an interview with the L.A. Times.



“I would not characterize this as a common behavior for sea otters. We have seen similar instances, you know, over the last several decades ... but the persistence and pattern of this particular otter is fairly unique.”

In a video last week, 841 can be seen biting and climbing on a surfer’s board.

"They're actually pretty aggressive animals," SJSU's Moss Landing Marine Laboratories Professor David Ebert said, according to NBC affiliate KGO. "They're not as cute and cuddly as people tend to think."

According to the Times, the force of an otter’s bite has been estimated to be 615 pounds per square inch (psi) compared to the average human’s bite of 162 psi.

“It’s a little scary. They seem so cute and docile, but these animals are predators. Their bite is as strong as a wolverine’s,” Woodward said.

According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, 841 was born in captivity “under very unusual circumstances after her mother was removed from the wild for flashing aggressive behavior."

“She gave birth to the pup in captivity and cared for it until weaning, at which time the pup was released to the wild and the mom was transferred to a facility for long-term care,” sea otter biologist Colleen Young told KTVU.

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is asking surfers to avoid her at all costs, posting signs to Santa Cruz beaches warning of an “aggressive sea otter in this area." There have been no reported injuries from the interactions between the otter and people.

"While the exact cause for this otter’s behavior is unknown and highly unusual, aggressive behavior in female southern sea otters may be associated with hormonal surges or due to being fed by humans," federal wildlife officials told KTVU.