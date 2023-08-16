Elton John Impersonator Allegedly Caught With Over $125,000 Worth of Cocaine Inside Stage Light

An Elton John tribute singer is on trial after he was allegedly caught by police carrying more than $125,000 worth of cocaine concealed in a stage light in the back of his Mercedes.

Colin Lowe, of the UK, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, according to the UK newspaper The Oxford Mail. Lowe told jurors that he thought he was transporting cigarettes for a friend.

Lowe, who is 57, told the court that he told an acquaintance named Charlie, who he knew by the nickname “Chooks,” whom he was planning to drive to Bournemouth to visit his son and perform at a series of pubs when "Chooks" asked him to take a delivery for him.

“(Chooks) told me he did a bit of business with a guy in Southampton,” Lowe told the jury. The man allegedly asked Lowe to take some "cigarettes" when he drove south, offering to pay £200, or about $254, towards the fuel.

Lowe agreed and told Chooks he could put the "cigarettes" in a storage container in the back of his car. He said he was unaware that the "cigarettes" were actually a bundle of cocaine worth around £25,000 on the wholesale market and £100,000 on the street, or about $31,800 to $127,000.

Lowe insisted that he had no idea that he was carrying drugs and that he made no profit from the deal.

“Nothing. That’s the worst thing about it. I did it for nothing,” Lowe told the court. “I was just trying to help him out. I took his stuff for nothing, just to help him. It wasn’t about financial gain.”

When asked why he did not tell police about the man or the cigarettes when he was arrested, Lowe said that he was worried about possible repercussions and that his lawyer advised him to simply answer all of the police’s questions with “no comment.”

Fellow members of the Magic Circle Scotland, a magic club of which Lowe is a member, described him as “sometimes a little bit naïve or too trusting” and “completely honest” to the jury. Lowe’s trial is still ongoing.