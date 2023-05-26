Elon Musk’s Social Security Number Leaked by ‘Disgruntled Employee’ in Tesla Data Breach
The 100GB of data includes customer complaints, employee addresses and manufacturing details, reports say.
Data leaked by a "disgruntled" Tesla employee includes Elon Musk's Social Security number, personal information of thousands of employees, and secret details from producing cars, according to German news site Handelsblatt.
The files reportedly amount to around 100 gigabytes of information and include 4,000 customer complaints about problems with Tesla's vehicles' automatic breaking and acceleration.
The report alleges the car maker failed to adequately protect data from employees, business partners and customers. The data, apparently released by a whistleblower, is being referred to as the "Tesla Files."
- Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO
- Elon Musk bets the farm: How the billionaire’s Twitter buy could blow back on Tesla
- Elon Musk Loses Court Fight to Drop SEC ‘Muzzle’ on Tweets
- Urology Patients’ Medical Conditions Exposed in Data Breach
- Why ‘goblin mode’ Elon Musk might regret trying to buy Twitter
Tesla's European headquarters is located in Amsterdam and the Dutch Data Protection Authority is reportedly investigating the breach. The agency was not immediately available for comment.
Tesla could face a fine of up to 4% of its annual sales, or more than €3.2 billion, if it is found to be in violation of the EU's data protection rules.
Tesla did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News