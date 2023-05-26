The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elon Musk’s Social Security Number Leaked by ‘Disgruntled Employee’ in Tesla Data Breach

    The 100GB of data includes customer complaints, employee addresses and manufacturing details, reports say.

    Published
    Dan Gooding
    Data leaked by a "disgruntled" Tesla employee includes Elon Musk's Social Security number, personal information of thousands of employees, and secret details from producing cars, according to German news site Handelsblatt.

    The files reportedly amount to around 100 gigabytes of information and include 4,000 customer complaints about problems with Tesla's vehicles' automatic breaking and acceleration.

    The report alleges the car maker failed to adequately protect data from employees, business partners and customers. The data, apparently released by a whistleblower, is being referred to as the "Tesla Files."

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022 near Gruenheide, Germany. The new plant, officially called the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, is producing the Model Y as well as electric car batteries.
    Pool/Getty Images
    Tesla's European headquarters is located in Amsterdam and the Dutch Data Protection Authority is reportedly investigating the breach. The agency was not immediately available for comment.

    Tesla could face a fine of up to 4% of its annual sales, or more than €3.2 billion, if it is found to be in violation of the EU's data protection rules.

    Tesla did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

