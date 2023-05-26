Elon Musk’s Social Security Number Leaked by ‘Disgruntled Employee’ in Tesla Data Breach

Data leaked by a "disgruntled" Tesla employee includes Elon Musk's Social Security number, personal information of thousands of employees, and secret details from producing cars, according to German news site Handelsblatt.

The files reportedly amount to around 100 gigabytes of information and include 4,000 customer complaints about problems with Tesla's vehicles' automatic breaking and acceleration.

The report alleges the car maker failed to adequately protect data from employees, business partners and customers. The data, apparently released by a whistleblower, is being referred to as the "Tesla Files."

Tesla's European headquarters is located in Amsterdam and the Dutch Data Protection Authority is reportedly investigating the breach. The agency was not immediately available for comment.

Tesla could face a fine of up to 4% of its annual sales, or more than €3.2 billion, if it is found to be in violation of the EU's data protection rules.

Tesla did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.