Elon Musk’s Neuralink Says It Has Gotten OK to Test Brain Implants in Humans

Neuralink, the Elon Musk-run company working to develop brain implant technology, says that it has received approval from the federal government for human testing — but the Food and Drug Administration would neither confirm nor deny the claim on Friday.
“We are excited to share that we have received the FDA’s approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study!” the startup wrote Thursday in a post on Twitter, also helmed by Musk.
“This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people.”
Asked Friday morning for confirmation, an FDA spokesperson told The Messenger that the agency “acknowledges and understands” Neuralink’s claim of approval for human clinical trials.
- Paralyzed Man Walks Again with Electronic Brain Implants
- Elon Musk’s $44 billion bet on Twitter is bucking the innovation angles of his past big successes
- Will Elon Musk’s lax Twitter content moderation help ignite violence around the world?
- New Brain Study May Reveal Secret to Treating Chronic Pain
- Elon Musk Invites Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Relaunch His Show on Twitter
But, when then asked for clarification on whether the FDA had, in fact, issued such approval, the spokesperson declined further comment.
Neuralink did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the FDA’s stance.
Neuralink’s goal is to allow the human brain to interact directly with a computer via a neural implant.
The potential applications, the company says on its website, include the restoration of “autonomy to those with unmet medical needs,” including blindness and paralysis.
"We would initially enable someone who has almost no ability to operate their muscles ... and enable them to operate their phone faster than someone who has working hands," Musk said during a previous presentation on the tech.
Neuralink bills its “brain-computer interface” as “fully implantable, cosmetically invisible, and designed to let you control a computer or mobile device anywhere you go.”
Recruitment for the trial is not yet open, the company said in its tweet.
Neuralink has been the subject of several investigations, including a reported probe by the federal government that was started after reports of animal welfare violations.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews