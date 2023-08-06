Elon Musk Vows to Pay Legal Bills to Battle Employers ‘Unfairly’ Treating Workers Over Twitter Posts - The Messenger
Elon Musk Vows to Pay Legal Bills to Battle Employers ‘Unfairly’ Treating Workers Over Twitter Posts

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Twitter — now X — owner Elon Musk offered late Saturday to pay legal fees to battle any employer who has "unfairly treated" a worker for a post on the social media platform.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," he wrote.

"No limit," he added. "Please, let us know."

In a later response to another message, Musk vowed to "go after" the boards of directors of the companies as well.

Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France.Chesnot/Getty Images

"We won't just sue," he wrote. "It will be extremely loud."

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the amazingly generous offer just now.

Musk last month said that the platform's cash flow remains in the red because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.

An expected upturn in ad revenue in June never materialized.

