Elon Musk Vows to Pay Legal Bills to Battle Employers ‘Unfairly’ Treating Workers Over Twitter Posts
'No Limit. Please let us know'
Twitter — now X — owner Elon Musk offered late Saturday to pay legal fees to battle any employer who has "unfairly treated" a worker for a post on the social media platform.
"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," he wrote.
"No limit," he added. "Please, let us know."
- ‘Star Wars’ Alum Gina Carano Teases Disney Lawsuit After Elon Musk Proposal
- Elon Musk to Pay Human Trafficking Suspect Andrew Tate $20K to Post on Twitter
- Twitter whistleblower could complicate Elon Musk’s legal battle with the company
- Elon Musk’s massive Twitter layoffs are here. Are they legal?
- Elon Musk signaled he wants to settle with Twitter. Is the drama really over?
In a later response to another message, Musk vowed to "go after" the boards of directors of the companies as well.
"We won't just sue," he wrote. "It will be extremely loud."
It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the amazingly generous offer just now.
Musk last month said that the platform's cash flow remains in the red because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.
An expected upturn in ad revenue in June never materialized.
