Elon Musk to Pay Human Trafficking Suspect Andrew Tate $20K to Post on Twitter

Elon Musk is paying Twitter's most popular and controversial users, such as Andrew Tate, as part of an ad revenue sharing program.

Selected users receive a portion of the money generated from the ads shown in the replies to their tweets. The method used to decide the amount of the payment remains unclear, but some users claim to have made tens of thousands of dollars.

Tate, a controversial social media figure currently under investigation for human trafficking and rape, reported making $20,000 from the program. Tate has over seven million followers on the platform.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October, 2022. Chesnot/Getty Images

Tate and his brother are suing their accusers for $5 million, maintaining that they were falsely accused, as reported by the Associated Press.

Musk has attempted to boost many of the accounts selected for the program, often by replying to their posts.

Critics have asserted that the payments favor right-wing accounts, according to The Independent, but some non-political accounts such as the Internet Hall of Fame and Mr. Beast said they also received payment.

Musk announced that the initial payments are going to the posts that have received the most impressions since the program was unveiled in February.

Controversial posts often garner higher engagement and impressions, which in turn generate more ad revenue. The official Twitter account stated the goal is to enable people to make a living by posting on Twitter.

Musk also revealed that he has added the revenue generated by his tweets to the creator payout fund.

Twitter announced it will soon open up applications for the ad revenue sharing program.

However, the app is still facing competition from Threads, created by Meta. The head of an internet services company claimed that Twitter's traffic is "tanking" following Threads' release.