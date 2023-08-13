Elon Musk Texted Mark Zuckerberg That They Should Fight in His Backyard on Monday: Biographer
In a text exchange, Zuckerberg urged Musk to tell him when he's 'ready to compete'
In a continuation of an ongoing and heated feud, Tesla CEO Elon Musk apparently texted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and proposed that the two should fight in Zuckerberg’s backyard on Monday.
“I’ll be in Palo Alto on Monday,” Musk said in a text to Zuckerberg, according to a screenshot of the account shared by Walter Isaacson, a longtime journalist who is about to release a biography on Musk, slated to come out next month.
“Let’s fight in your Octagon,” Musk’s text continued, referring to the UFC-style fighting ring Zuckerberg revealed he built on his property earlier this month.
The cage match is yet another stone in the long-running feud, set up after some back-and-forth social media banter between the two Silicon Valley giants.
Musk floated the idea of a cage match when discussing Meta's then-rumored text-based conversation app Threads.
Zuckerberg took him up on the challenge, shooting off his own message with "send me location."
Zuckerberg last month posed shirtless alongside two UFC fighters in a photo he posted to Instagram. An agent for Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski told The Daily Mail that Zuckerberg had approached the UFC fighter to train for a rumored cage match between him and Musk.
In the text exchange between the two, Zuckerberg asked Musk to notify him on when he's "ready to compete."
"I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen," he said, "so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on."
Threads, Zuckerberg’s newest social media endeavor, launched last month.
The Instagram offshoot has quickly been amassing new users as many Twitter users switch over in frustration with the platform's performance during Musk's tenure. Just days after it launched, Threads closed in on 100 million sign-ups, making it the fastest-growing consumer product in history.
After it launched, Musk took to Twitter to bash Zuckerberg, as The Messenger previously reported.
“Zuck is a cuck,” Musk wrote in an initial tweet reply to a screenshot of a Threads conversation between the Meta CEO and the fast-food chain Wendy’s. In the Threads screenshot, the official Wendy’s account proposed that Zuckerberg go to space “just to really make him mad.”
“I propose a literal dick measuring contest,” he then wrote in a subsequent tweet. Last week, Musk promised to livestream the proposed cage match.
