Elon Musk Sits Out This Year’s Sun Valley Billionaire Mogulfest

It’s the biggest power broker gathering of the year, but Elon Musk isn’t there.

The Twitter owner, in a face-off with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg over his rival’s new Twitter-killer social media site Threads, is sitting out the high-profile annual confab known as “summer camp for billionaires,” now in its first day at ritzy Sun Valley ski resort in Idaho.

Musk isn’t on the bold-faced names guest list, Variety reported first. The trade publication got an exclusive sneak peak at the roster on June 8.

The A-list gathering of corporate titans, Wall Street powerbrokers, top policy officials and Silicon Valley elites that opened Tuesday is an event where multi-billion dollars media and technology deals are forged, industry gossip is traded and hatchets sometimes buried.

But Musk, who on July 9 tweeted “Zuck is a cuck” and proposed “a literal dick-measuring contest” after Threads said it had reached 100 million users just five days after launching, won’t be settling his corporate feud on the championship golf course or hiking trails through the mountains of Sun Valley Lodge.

The event, sponsored by Allen & Co., a family-run boutique investment firm in New York and London that caters to the ultrawealthy, is one of the most closely-watched gatherings of global financial elites. Artificial intelligence, or AI, features prominently, with Sam Altman, the head of Chat GPT owner OpenAI and a close Mush ally, on the list.

But with attendees including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Discovery head David Zaslav and Google CEO Sundar Pichair, the event is always shrouded in secrecy — and security.

There’s another heavy layer hanging over the concentration of the world’s richest and most powerful people: the economy. “Mogulfest,” as it’s also known, is taking place amid one of the worst markets for deal making in decades. Tech companies are laying off employees in droves — Meta axed 11,000 jobs last November, its first mass layoff ever, and said in March it would can another 10,000 to trim costs.

Amid economic uncertainty fueled by persistent inflation, higher interest rates, a banking crisis in May and geopolitical tensions, the event may be less a place to discuss the next unicorn start-up and forge secret deals in closed-door meetings and more a chance to kvetch.

Jamie McClaughlin, a consultant in Woodbury, Connecticut, to wealth management firms, said Tuesday that “deal making is constrained because interest rates went up” and made the cost of capital more expensive. Before the Fed began the first of 10 successive rate hikes in March 2022, he added, “deals were essentially free.”

When Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, attended last year’s confab, he took the conference stage in a chat with OPEN AI’s Altman less than one day after he terminated his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Reuters reported at the time. Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI who declared in May, “I am the reason OpenAI exists,” bought the platform for that hefty price last October and soon laid off thousands of employees.

Other attendees of “mogulfest,” according to Variety, include Paramount Global chair Shari Redstone, former Treasury secretaries Lawrence Summers and Hank Paulson, former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and former CIA chief David Petraeus). Also playing tennis and sipping wine after arriving on their private jets are Warren Buffett, former American Express head Kenneth Chenault, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Annox Capital’s Bob Myeloid, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel.