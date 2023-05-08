The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Purge All Inactive Accounts

    Follower counts may decrease as Twitter purges long-dormant accounts.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Source: Steve Jurvetson, Flickr

    On Monday, Elon Musk revealed that Twitter plans to delete accounts that have been inactive for several years, which may include accounts belonging to deceased users.

    Musk has made several wide-ranging changes to Twitter since he purchased the site for $44 billion last October, including attaching total views and other metrics to tweets and charging for premium-tier blue checkmarks. Publishers will also soon be allowed to charge users for accessing articles via the site.

    In an attempt to turn the company profitable, Musk, the world's second-richest person, has significantly reduced Twitter's workforce over the past few months. The company currently employs fewer than 2,000 people, a substantial drop from approximately 7,500 at the time of Musk's acquisition.

    Read More

    Musk has not provided details on whether purged accounts, including those of dead celebrities or other notable individuals, will be preserved in any way. Users have also raised questions regarding the fate of handles belonging to people whose accounts are deleted.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.