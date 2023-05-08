Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Purge All Inactive Accounts

On Monday, Elon Musk revealed that Twitter plans to delete accounts that have been inactive for several years, which may include accounts belonging to deceased users.
Musk has made several wide-ranging changes to Twitter since he purchased the site for $44 billion last October, including attaching total views and other metrics to tweets and charging for premium-tier blue checkmarks. Publishers will also soon be allowed to charge users for accessing articles via the site.
In an attempt to turn the company profitable, Musk, the world's second-richest person, has significantly reduced Twitter's workforce over the past few months. The company currently employs fewer than 2,000 people, a substantial drop from approximately 7,500 at the time of Musk's acquisition.
- Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO
- Linda Yaccarino Leaves NBC Amid Reports She Will Become Twitter CEO
- Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Post Full-Length Videos up to Two Hours Long
- Elon Musk Invites Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Relaunch His Show on Twitter
- What is Elon Musk doing with Twitter? 7 questions about the billionaire’s big buy
Musk has not provided details on whether purged accounts, including those of dead celebrities or other notable individuals, will be preserved in any way. Users have also raised questions regarding the fate of handles belonging to people whose accounts are deleted.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics