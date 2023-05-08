Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Purge All Inactive Accounts

On Monday, Elon Musk revealed that Twitter plans to delete accounts that have been inactive for several years, which may include accounts belonging to deceased users.

Musk has made several wide-ranging changes to Twitter since he purchased the site for $44 billion last October, including attaching total views and other metrics to tweets and charging for premium-tier blue checkmarks. Publishers will also soon be allowed to charge users for accessing articles via the site.

In an attempt to turn the company profitable, Musk, the world's second-richest person, has significantly reduced Twitter's workforce over the past few months. The company currently employs fewer than 2,000 people, a substantial drop from approximately 7,500 at the time of Musk's acquisition.

Musk has not provided details on whether purged accounts, including those of dead celebrities or other notable individuals, will be preserved in any way. Users have also raised questions regarding the fate of handles belonging to people whose accounts are deleted.