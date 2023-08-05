Elon Musk Says ‘Kill the Boer’ Chant Encourages Violence Against White People 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spent the past week raging against a South African leader of a far-left political party, saying he’s trying to incite violence against white people.

In a series of tweets, Musk went after Julius Malema, the leader and founder of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Musk, born in South Africa, accused Malema and other EFF organizers of “openly pushing for genocide of white people” in the country, remarks made in response to a video of Malema posted by Benny Johnson, a popular far-right activist.

In the video, Malema can be seen on stage chanting the lyrics to “Kill the Boer,” an apartheid-era song.

“Shoot to kill,” Malema tells the crowd.

“Kill the Boer,” he says, using a term for a farmer.

'Kill the Boer' is an apartheid-era song that has a contentious and controversial history in South Africa Chesnot/Getty Images

The song stirred controversy for years. It was first popularized in the early 1990s by a leader of the African National Congress. But then in 2012, the ANC announced it would not sing the song again because of claims that it spurred a series of violent attacks against white farmers.

But last year, the Equality Court of South Africa determined that the song lyrics were not meant to be taken literally, so it didn’t qualify as hate speech or incitement of violence.

Since then, Malema and other EFF organizers have been chanting the lyrics to the song in public, drawing the ire of Musk.

Malema “literally just had a stadium of people chanting for racial genocide. He is beneath contempt,” Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

For his part, Malema defended the song. “I will sing this song as and when I feel like,” he said before reporters. “It’s not my song. It’s a struggle song.”

Malema also went after Musk in that same news conference.

“Why must I educate Elon Musk? He looks like an illiterate. The only thing that protects him is his white skin,” he said.

John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance — an ANC opposition group — said on Monday that he intends to file charges against Malema with the United Nations Human Rights Council for chanting the song.