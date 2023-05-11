The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elon Musk Says He’ll Step Down as Twitter CEO In Six Weeks

    Musk did not say who the new CEO will be.

    Carlo Versano
    Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that he plans to step down from his role as Twitter's CEO and will oversee product at the social media platform.

    The replacement has not yet been named at press time, but Musk's tweet indicated that it would be a woman, who would become the social media company's first female CEO.

