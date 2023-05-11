Elon Musk Says He’ll Step Down as Twitter CEO In Six Weeks

Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that he plans to step down from his role as Twitter's CEO and will oversee product at the social media platform.
The replacement has not yet been named at press time, but Musk's tweet indicated that it would be a woman, who would become the social media company's first female CEO.
Read More
- Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO
- Linda Yaccarino Leaves NBC Amid Reports She Will Become Twitter CEO
- Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Post Full-Length Videos up to Two Hours Long
- Elon Musk Loses Court Fight to Drop SEC ‘Muzzle’ on Tweets
- Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Purge All Inactive Accounts
