Elon Musk Yanks Twitter Out of EU Pact Aimed at Tackling Online Disinformation

Twitter has pulled out of a voluntary "code of practice" targeting internet disinformation created by the European Union.

In a tweet Friday, European Commissioner Thierry Breton said the social media company owned by Elon Musk had rescinded its pledge to join the pact that other major social media companies have signed onto.

Nevertheless, Twitter remains obligated to comply with stringent new regulations established in the Digital Services Act, Breton emphasized, if it expects to do business in Europe and not face major fines.

"You can run but you can’t hide," Breton wrote on Twitter, addressing Musk.

The EU's upcoming rules stipulate that combatting disinformation online will be a "legal obligation," Breton added. "Our teams will be ready for enforcement."

Microsoft, TikTok, Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, have all signed the EU pact.

Breton warned Musk in a phone call back in November and again in February that Twitter needed to make major progress preparing for the upcoming EU law aimed at curbing hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content online.

Breton, who oversees the EU’s digital policy, warned Musk that he must be “vigilant” about the resources and tools that Twitter devotes to tackle trust and safety issues across the EU's 27-nation bloc.

French President Emmanuel Macron also warned Musk in December that he must not allow misinformation and terrorist hate speech online if he plans to keep the social media platform operating across the sea.

Musk insisted in a tweet in January that he had a “good meeting” with Breton and vowed that the "goals of transparency, accountability & accuracy of information are aligned with ours."

Neither Twitter nor Musk immediately commented on the new decision to pull out of the European pact.

The move comes as Musk has rolled back anti-disinformation measures within his own company since he bought it last year and shook up Twitter's verification and content-moderation policies.

The new European code requires companies to track their efforts to combat disinformation on their platforms and provide regular status reports.

Earlier this year, Twitter failed to provide an initial report, drawing ire from the European Commission.

Under then new EU law, governments would be able to order companies to take down internet content deemed illegal, including material that promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams.