Elon Musk Promises to Livestream Cage Match With Mark Zuckerberg 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continued his feud with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the weekend, this time promising to livestream a proposed cage match between the two of them.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk said, using the new name for Twitter. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

The feud was ignited weeks ago after some back-and-forth social media banter between the two Silicon Valley giants.

Musk floated the idea of a cage match when discussing Meta's then-rumored text-based conversation app Threads.

Zuckerberg took him up on the challenge, shooting off his own message with "send me location."

Threads, Zuckerberg’s newest social media endeavor, launched last month.

The Instagram offshoot has quickly been amassing new users as many Twitter users switch over in frustration with the platform's performance during Musk's tenure. Just days after it launched, Threads closed in on 100 million sign-ups, making it the fastest-growing consumer product in history.

After it launched, Musk took to Twitter to bash Zuckerberg, as The Messenger previously reported.

“Zuck is a cuck,” Musk wrote in an initial tweet reply to a screenshot of a Threads conversation between the Meta CEO and the fast-food chain Wendy’s. In the Threads screenshot, the official Wendy’s account proposed that Zuckerberg go to space “just to really make him mad.”

“I propose a literal dick measuring contest,” he then wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Zuckerberg last month posed shirtless alongside two UFC fighters in a photo he posted to Instagram. An agent for Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski told The Daily Mail that Zuckerberg had approached the UFC fighter to train for a rumored cage match between him and Musk.

Musk himself has also appeared in photos alongside professional fighters. Last month, he posed with John Danaher, a widely regarded martial arts instructor.

The Messenger previously reported that Zuckerberg indicated he’s “serious” about physically fighting Musk and “is now waiting on the details.”