Elon Musk Promises to Livestream Cage Match With Mark Zuckerberg  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Elon Musk Promises to Livestream Cage Match With Mark Zuckerberg 

Zuckerberg last month posed shirtless alongside a UFC fighter whose agent said was a training session in preparation for the rumored cage match

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Zuckerberg has claimed he is “serious” about fighting Musk, who has appeared to have backed down. Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images ; Chesnot/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continued his feud with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the weekend, this time promising to livestream a proposed cage match between the two of them.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk said, using the new name for Twitter. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

The feud was ignited weeks ago after some back-and-forth social media banter between the two Silicon Valley giants.

Read More

Musk floated the idea of a cage match when discussing Meta's then-rumored text-based conversation app Threads.

Zuckerberg took him up on the challenge, shooting off his own message with "send me location."

Threads, Zuckerberg’s newest social media endeavor, launched last month. 

The Instagram offshoot has quickly been amassing new users as many Twitter users switch over in frustration with the platform's performance during Musk's tenure. Just days after it launched, Threads closed in on 100 million sign-ups, making it the fastest-growing consumer product in history.

After it launched, Musk took to Twitter to bash Zuckerberg, as The Messenger previously reported.

“Zuck is a cuck,” Musk wrote in an initial tweet reply to a screenshot of a Threads conversation between the Meta CEO and the fast-food chain Wendy’s. In the Threads screenshot, the official Wendy’s account proposed that Zuckerberg go to space “just to really make him mad.” 

“I propose a literal dick measuring contest,” he then wrote in a subsequent tweet. 

Zuckerberg last month posed shirtless alongside two UFC fighters in a photo he posted to Instagram. An agent for Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski told The Daily Mail that Zuckerberg had approached the UFC fighter to train for a rumored cage match between him and Musk. 

Musk himself has also appeared in photos alongside professional fighters. Last month, he posed with John Danaher, a widely regarded martial arts instructor.

The Messenger previously reported that Zuckerberg indicated he’s “serious” about physically fighting Musk and “is now waiting on the details.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.