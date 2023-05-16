Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Monday to compare Hungarian American businessman and investor George Soros to the fictional superhero Magneto from the “X-Men” comic book franchise.

“Soros reminds me of Magneto,” Musk tweeted. The post comes on the heels of Soros dropping the entirety of his Tesla stock during the first quarter of 2023. Soros had amassed some 132,000 shares in the automaker by the end of 2022.

Magneto, the main adversary of the X-Men, has the ability to control and manipulate magnetic fields and is canonically a survivor of the Holocaust, as is Soros, who is Jewish and grew up in Budapest during the 1930s and 1940s.

Musk went on to argue that Soros, a donor to progressive and liberal causes who is also frequently attacked by conservatives and the subject of antisemitic conspiracy theories, “hates humanity” when one reply argued Soros is attacked for his "good intentions."

“You assume they are good intentions,” Musk said. “They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization.”