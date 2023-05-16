The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elon Musk Lashes Out at George Soros, Compares Billionaire Investor to X-Men Antagonist Magneto

    The post comes on the heels of Soros dropping the entirety of his Tesla stock

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images

    Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Monday to compare Hungarian American businessman and investor George Soros to the fictional superhero Magneto from the “X-Men” comic book franchise.

    “Soros reminds me of Magneto,” Musk tweeted. The post comes on the heels of Soros dropping the entirety of his Tesla stock during the first quarter of 2023. Soros had amassed some 132,000 shares in the automaker by the end of 2022.

    Magneto, the main adversary of the X-Men, has the ability to control and manipulate magnetic fields and is canonically a survivor of the Holocaust, as is Soros, who is Jewish and grew up in Budapest during the 1930s and 1940s.

    Musk went on to argue that Soros, a donor to progressive and liberal causes who is also frequently attacked by conservatives and the subject of antisemitic conspiracy theories, “hates humanity” when one reply argued Soros is attacked for his "good intentions."

    Read More

    “You assume they are good intentions,” Musk said. “They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.