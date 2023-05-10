Elon Musk Invites Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Relaunch His Show on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has invited another cable news personality to launch a show on his social media platform: former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

Lemon, 57, announced his sudden departure from CNN via an April 24 tweet. He worked for the network for 17 years but left following uproar over controversial comments he made on the air, according to The New York Times.

Musk responded to the weeks-old tweet on Wednesday, writing, “Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger.”

Musk’s offer follows an announcement on Tuesday from former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson that he would relaunch his show on Twitter. Carlson does not have any official relationship with the social media platform.

“I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever,” tweeted Musk in response to Carlson’s post. “Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators.”

In his response to Carlson, Musk added that rewards come in the form of subscriptions and — in the future — shares of advertising revenue.

“I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform,” Musk said.