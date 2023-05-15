The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elon Musk ‘Impressed’ by Macron’s ‘Choose France’ Pitch

    Musk said he was confident that Tesla will make "significant investments" in France in the future.

    Published |Updated
    Ben Feuerherd
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Saul Martinez/Getty Images

    Tesla founder Elon Musk said Monday he was “very impressed” with French President Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to lure eco-friendly manufacturing to the European nation. 

    Musk met with Macron Monday as part of the president’s “Choose France” summit, an effort to bring lower-carbon industries – such as electric vehicles – to Europe. 

    "No announcement today but I am very impressed with President Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are," Musk, who also owns Twitter and SpaceX, told reporters after the meeting, according to Reuters

    “I’m confident that in the future that Tesla will be making significant investments in France,” he added.

    Read More

    The summit came in the wake of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S., which has provided battery and car makers subsidies to build factories in the states. 

    In April, major car-manufacturing companies including General Motors and Hyundai said they were in negotiations with Korean battery makers to open US-based factories, the Wall Street Journal reported

    The subsidies provided by the Inflation Reduction Act could lure a two-thirds of battery production to the U.S. from factories that were supposed to be built in Europe by 2030, according to the report. 

    In an effort to counter the IRA, Macron said last week that France’s $5,000 cash incentive could be made conditional on meeting low-carbon standards that are only met by European-made vehicles. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.