Elon Musk ‘Impressed’ by Macron’s ‘Choose France’ Pitch

Tesla founder Elon Musk said Monday he was “very impressed” with French President Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to lure eco-friendly manufacturing to the European nation.
Musk met with Macron Monday as part of the president’s “Choose France” summit, an effort to bring lower-carbon industries – such as electric vehicles – to Europe.
"No announcement today but I am very impressed with President Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are," Musk, who also owns Twitter and SpaceX, told reporters after the meeting, according to Reuters.
“I’m confident that in the future that Tesla will be making significant investments in France,” he added.
- Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO
- Entrepreneur’s Fake Elon Musk Angers Party Guests Who Were Promised Real Billionaire
- Elon Musk Loses Court Fight to Drop SEC ‘Muzzle’ on Tweets
- Linda Yaccarino Leaves NBC Amid Reports She Will Become Twitter CEO
- Elon Musk Defends MrBeast: People Shouldn’t be Attacked ‘for Doing Good’
The summit came in the wake of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S., which has provided battery and car makers subsidies to build factories in the states.
In April, major car-manufacturing companies including General Motors and Hyundai said they were in negotiations with Korean battery makers to open US-based factories, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The subsidies provided by the Inflation Reduction Act could lure a two-thirds of battery production to the U.S. from factories that were supposed to be built in Europe by 2030, according to the report.
In an effort to counter the IRA, Macron said last week that France’s $5,000 cash incentive could be made conditional on meeting low-carbon standards that are only met by European-made vehicles.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews