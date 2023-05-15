Elon Musk ‘Impressed’ by Macron’s ‘Choose France’ Pitch

Tesla founder Elon Musk said Monday he was “very impressed” with French President Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to lure eco-friendly manufacturing to the European nation.

Musk met with Macron Monday as part of the president’s “Choose France” summit, an effort to bring lower-carbon industries – such as electric vehicles – to Europe.

"No announcement today but I am very impressed with President Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are," Musk, who also owns Twitter and SpaceX, told reporters after the meeting, according to Reuters.

“I’m confident that in the future that Tesla will be making significant investments in France,” he added.

The summit came in the wake of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S., which has provided battery and car makers subsidies to build factories in the states.

In April, major car-manufacturing companies including General Motors and Hyundai said they were in negotiations with Korean battery makers to open US-based factories, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The subsidies provided by the Inflation Reduction Act could lure a two-thirds of battery production to the U.S. from factories that were supposed to be built in Europe by 2030, according to the report.

In an effort to counter the IRA, Macron said last week that France’s $5,000 cash incentive could be made conditional on meeting low-carbon standards that are only met by European-made vehicles.