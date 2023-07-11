Elon Musk Fans Flames Over Viral Video Where Man Claims Doctor Asked Son, 9, About Gender Identity

Billionaire Elon Musk appeared to support a father who went viral in a clip criticizing an unnamed doctor who allegedly asked his son whether he identified as a boy or a girl.



The video, posted by Tiktok user "@jotojavin," has been viewed by more than 18 million people after Sarah Fields, a member of the conservative advocacy group Texas Freedom Colation, shared it on Twitter on Saturday.

In the clip, the father explained that he was furious that his son — who he said had never heard of gender identities beyond male and female — was allegedly asked about his gender identity during a routine physical.



"My 9-year-old son went in first, and the first thing this woman asks him is if he identifies as a boy, a girl, genderfluid or non-binary," he said in the video. "My son has never heard of any of that s— before."

"You've been dealing with him your whole life," he continued, in part. "He is clearly a boy's boy. So what are you trying to plant a f—ing seed in his head?"

Twitter owner Musk joined the conversation on his platform, replying to a user who shared the video, thus indicating his support for the father's viewpoint.

"Time for parents to fight back!" Musk wrote on Sunday. According to the single post's analytics, it had 3.7 million views.

Musk, a father of 10, has an adult daughter who is transgender.

Gender identity is a personal and individualistic aspect of a person's self-concept, which may or may not align with the sex assigned to them at birth, as highlighted by the Human Rights Campaign.

The organization said it encompasses how individuals perceive themselves and what they identify as, whether male, female, or a combination of both or neither.

Recently, proponents have fought against regulations supporting people who don't identify with their gender assigned at birth. One way has been through laws prohibiting transgender people from using bathrooms and facilities.

As of Monday, @jotojavin had not offered additional information or evidence to corroborate the incident.