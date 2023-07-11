Elon Musk Fans Flames Over Viral Video Where Man Claims Doctor Asked Son, 9, About Gender Identity

Billionaire Elon Musk appeared to support a father who went viral in a clip criticizing an unnamed doctor who allegedly asked his son whether he identified as a boy or a girl.
The video, posted by Tiktok user "@jotojavin," has been viewed by more than 18 million people after Sarah Fields, a member of the conservative advocacy group Texas Freedom Colation, shared it on Twitter on Saturday.
In the clip, the father explained that he was furious that his son — who he said had never heard of gender identities beyond male and female — was allegedly asked about his gender identity during a routine physical.
"My 9-year-old son went in first, and the first thing this woman asks him is if he identifies as a boy, a girl, genderfluid or non-binary," he said in the video. "My son has never heard of any of that s— before."
"You've been dealing with him your whole life," he continued, in part. "He is clearly a boy's boy. So what are you trying to plant a f—ing seed in his head?"
Twitter owner Musk joined the conversation on his platform, replying to a user who shared the video, thus indicating his support for the father's viewpoint.
- Singer Ne-Yo Issues Apology After Receiving Backlash for His Controversial Comments on Gender Identity
- Ohio Man’s Angry Rant About Gender Neutral Bathrooms at Petco Goes Viral
- Florida Bans Schools From Teaching AP Psychology Unless They Remove Gender Identity Materials
- Elon Musk Decrees That ‘Cisgender’ or ‘Cis’ are ‘Considered Slurs’ On Twitter
- Ne-Yo Questions Gender Transition for Children: ‘I Don’t Understand’
"Time for parents to fight back!" Musk wrote on Sunday. According to the single post's analytics, it had 3.7 million views.
Musk, a father of 10, has an adult daughter who is transgender.
Gender identity is a personal and individualistic aspect of a person's self-concept, which may or may not align with the sex assigned to them at birth, as highlighted by the Human Rights Campaign.
The organization said it encompasses how individuals perceive themselves and what they identify as, whether male, female, or a combination of both or neither.
Recently, proponents have fought against regulations supporting people who don't identify with their gender assigned at birth. One way has been through laws prohibiting transgender people from using bathrooms and facilities.
As of Monday, @jotojavin had not offered additional information or evidence to corroborate the incident.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- July Was Officially the Hottest Month on RecordNews
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews