Elon Musk Defends His Tweets: ‘I’ll Say What I Want’ Even if It Means Losing Money

Elon Musk declared Tuesday that he will say and tweet whatever he wants, even if it costs him money.

The comment came during an interview on CNBC, when David Faber asked to Twitter owner: "Do your tweets hurt the company?"

Musk, currently the world's second-richest person, took a pause before referencing The Princess Bride character Inigo Montoya, a swordsman who in the film has dedicated his life to seeking vengeance on the man who killed his father.

Musk quoted Montoya's character, suggesting that nothing, not money or power, could influence him.

“I’ll say what I want to say, and if the consequence of that is losing money, then so be it,” Musk told Faber.

The question from Faber comes as Musk's tweets have been tied to tumultuous stock movements for his own companies and have been the subject of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scrutiny.

For example Musk’s Aug. 7, 2018 post that suggested making Tesla private at $420 a share sparked a lawsuit after the deal never materialized, alleging he defrauded his investors.