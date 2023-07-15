Elon Musk Blames Twitter’s Negative Cash Flow on Heavy Debt, Drop in Advertising
The billionaire said the company needs advertising to return before doing anything else
Twitter is yet to recover from a near 50% drop in advertising revenue, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday.
Musk was responding to another Twitter user making suggestions about how he might run things, including offering the company's debt for sale.
"We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load," the billionaire replied. "Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else."
Twitter and its parent company X Corp has been hit with other financial pressures recently, including a lawsuit for $500 million in damages over Musk's mass-firings when he took the social media site over.
X Corp is also trying to make some money back, by suing the law firm that briefly stopped the takeover.
In May it was reported the social media platform could be worth a third of the $44 billion Musk paid for it in October.
Multiple advertisers have left the platform, while users have complained about changes made, including paid-for verification.
The company did announce this week that it will offer some ad revenue to content creators, if they are paying for Twitter Blue.
In an interview with the BBC in April, Musk claimed the company was "roughly" breaking even.
"We could be profitable, or to be more precise, cash flow positive this quarter if things keep going well," Musk said at the time. "I think almost all advertisers have come back or said they are going to come back."
In May, Musk announced he was stepping down as Twitter CEO and appointing NBCUniversal advertising head Linda Yaccarino as his replacement, in a bid to bring back advertisers.
In addition to X Corp, Musk also owns automotive maker Tesla and exploration company SpaceX. Tesla today announced the first official production of it's long-awaited Cybertruck pickup truck model.
