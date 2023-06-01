The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    WASHINGTON, DC MARCH 09: Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Musk answered a range of questions relating to SpaceX projects during his appearance at the conference. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Win McNamee/Getty Images

    Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is once again the world’s wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg’s list of the 500 richest people in the world.

    Musk had ranked first on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index until he was passed by in December by Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, the conglomerate that owns and manages luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Hennessy.

    Arnault’s estimated net worth has fallen in recent months as LVMH shares have dropped by roughly 10% since April.

    Arnault’s net worth had surpassed $200 billion earlier this year, but fell to a mere $187 billion in the most recent update to the Billionaires Index.

    Musk, meanwhile, has added roughly $55 billion to his fortune this year, and his net worth now sits at $192 billion.

    The increase in Musk’s fortune come even as the value of Twitter has plummeted to an estimated one-third of where it was when he bought the social media company last year for $44 billion, MarketWatch reported Wednesday.

