Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO

NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will be the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk announced Friday.
"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk tweeted.
Musk said Yaccarino "will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology."
"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he added, referencing the new name "X" he has given Twitter.
There was widespread speculation that Yaccarino would assume the role after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Thursday that he has hired a new CEO and that "she will be starting in ~6 weeks."
Musk is currently serving as the company's CEO, but said he will transition to executive chair and CTO once Yaccarino begins her tenure as the embattled social media platform's top boss.
Before Twitter confirmed her appointment, NBCUniversal announced Friday that Yaccarino would be leaving the company, thanking her for her "leadership of NBCUniversal’s advertising sales business, and for the innovative team and platform she has built."
Yaccarino had been at NBCU for more than 11 years, where she oversaw a team of more than 2,000 people, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before that, she was an executive at Turner, where she worked for almost 20 years.
