The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO

    The former NBCUniversal advertising chief is replacing the Tesla billionaire, who has been running the social media giant, Musk announced Friday.

    Published |Updated
    Ben Kesslen
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

    NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will be the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk announced Friday.

    "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk tweeted.

    Musk said Yaccarino "will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology."

    "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he added, referencing the new name "X" he has given Twitter.

    Read More

    There was widespread speculation that Yaccarino would assume the role after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Thursday that he has hired a new CEO and that "she will be starting in ~6 weeks."

    Musk is currently serving as the company's CEO, but said he will transition to executive chair and CTO once Yaccarino begins her tenure as the embattled social media platform's top boss.

    Before Twitter confirmed her appointment, NBCUniversal announced Friday that Yaccarino would be leaving the company, thanking her for her "leadership of NBCUniversal’s advertising sales business, and for the innovative team and platform she has built."

    Yaccarino had been at NBCU for more than 11 years, where she oversaw a team of more than 2,000 people, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before that, she was an executive at Turner, where she worked for almost 20 years.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.