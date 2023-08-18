Elizabeth Thomas Is ‘Tired of Hiding’ After She Was Victim-Shamed for Abduction by Science Teacher - The Messenger
Elizabeth Thomas Is ‘Tired of Hiding’ After She Was Victim-Shamed for Abduction by Science Teacher

On March 14, 2017, Elizabeth Thomas was kidnapped by her high school teacher and rescued 38 days later

Published
Elaine Aradillas
For years after her rescue, Elizabeth Thomas wanted to hide.

In 2017, the Tennessee teenager was found across the country in California following a 38-day, nationwide search for her and the man who kidnapped her, Tad Cummings, who was also her 50-year-old high school teacher.

Some people accused Thomas — then just 15 years old — of being a willing participant in her abduction. But now Thomas is 22 and says she's ready to share her side of the story.

"I'm tired of hiding," she told E!, while promoting a TV movie about her ordeal, Lifetime's Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story.

"The fear of the community bashing me, they've done it for so long and I've just kind of hid in my own little corner," she continued. "I'm tired of letting those people get to me, and I want other people to see that I'm not scared of them."

At about 7:30 a.m. on March 14, 2017, a friend dropped off Thomas at Shoney’s restaurant in Columbia, Tenn. By 6 p.m., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued an Amber Alert, according to a timeline compiled by the bureau on its website.

Elizabeth Thomas
Elizabeth Thomas was 15 years old when she was abducted by a science teacher in Tennessee.Tennessee Bureau of Investigations
For weeks, people across the nation called in with tips and possible sightings of the pair. Meanwhile, details of Cummins’ plan to abduct his student began to emerge.

Cummins, a married father of two girls, was Thomas’ health sciences teacher at the Culleoka Unit School in Tennessee. 

Tad Cummins
Tad CumminsSiskiyou County Sheriff's Office

In the months leading up to their disappearance, Cummins was reported to school officials after someone spotted him kissing the girl inside his classroom.

“Investigative efforts have revealed a troubling pattern of behavior by Tad Cummins, suggesting the 50-year-old may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom this vulnerable young girl for some time in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her,” TBI wrote in a statement.

On April 20, 2017, Siskiyou County Sheriff's deputies rescued Thomas without incident from a remote shack in Cecilville, Calif., after a neighbor suspected she was the missing girl shown on news stations.

Following the rescue, rumors began swirling about her role and a wave of victim-blaming ensued. Officials attempted to set the record straight.

"This is not a romance," Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper told NBC News at the time. "There's nothing pretty about this. This is a crime, and it's a serious crime."

Elizabeth Thomas Amber Alert
Elizabeth Thomas Amber AlertTennessee Bureau of Investigations

In 2018, Cummins pleaded guilty to charges of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

In January 2019, he was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Thomas told E! that her recovery remains a work in progress, but she continues to grow stronger.

"I used to be scared to go into stores," she said. "I used to not want to leave my house, close the blinds, you know, have someone else go grocery shopping for me — and I don't do that anymore. I just walk as if nothing bothers me, or at least I try to."

Upon his release from prison, Cummins will be required to register as a sex offender.

