Elizabeth Holmes Responds to Amanda Seyfried’s Performance in ‘The Dropout’

The Takeaway: Elizabeth Holmes and Amanda Seyfried share similar views about the main character in Hulu's The Dropout.

Elizabeth Holmes knows a thing or two about giving a memorable performance.

After all, the founder and CEO of Theranos managed to con her away into a multi-billion dollar empire with her biotech company—only to see the entire thing come crashing down in spectacular fashion amidst charges of fraud.

Holmes' rise and fall was chronicled in the 2022 Hulu limited series The Dropout—based on the 2019 podcast of the same name—in which Amanda Seyfried portrayed Holmes. When it comes to seeing her story splashed on screen, however, Holmes revealed she's able to compartmentalize things in a very meta fashion.

"They're not playing me," Holmes told The New York Times in a profile published May 8. "They're playing a character I created."

Regardless, Holmes contended that she's made peace with how audiences might interpret her story by seeing it played out on camera.

"If we let how other people might view that, or what impression someone might make of it dictate how we live our lives, then we've lost," she said. "Finding your person in the middle of all of this and experiencing that love when you're going through hell is the most beautiful thing I've ever experienced."

Whether or not Holmes appreciated Seyfried's work, the actress' critics and peers sure did. Seyfried's performance in The Dropout earned the actress both an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

In discussing how she managed to crack her performance as the disgraced entrepreneur, Seyfried revealed that, ultimately, her interpretation of Holmes' persona wasn't far off from how Holmes views herself.

"It was immediately obvious that it was a real character piece, something that was going to be incredibly challenging—and I welcomed that," Seyfried told Backstage in November. "This person in particular is just so mysterious that I had to try my hand at trying to figure it out."

Jennifer Lawrence was also set to play Holmes in director Adam McKay's film Bad Blood, though the Academy Award winner pulled out of the project after the release of The Dropout. "I thought she was terrific," Lawrence said of Seyfried's performance. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it."

At the moment, there has been no update about Bad Blood moving forward or the role being re-cast.

Holmes was scheduled to begin her prison sentence on April 27, but her legal team filed a last-minute appeal on the evening of April 25. Holmes will remain free until the court can properly address the appeal.