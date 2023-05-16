Elizabeth Holmes’ Lawyers File Motion to Delay Prison Sentence, Again

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, has once again filed a motion to delay her prison sentence, according to a report from NBC News. Her lawyers filed the motion on Monday, and the state has 21 days to respond. Once the state responds, her lawyers will have another 21 days to reply.

Holmes was convicted last year on four counts of defrauding investors with her former company, which she promised could revolutionize blood testing. In November, she was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.

She was originally ordered to report to prison in April, but her lawyers filed a new appeal just days before she was meant to report, allowing her to remain free while the state responded, according to ABC News.