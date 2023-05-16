The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elizabeth Holmes’ Lawyers File Motion to Delay Prison Sentence, Again

    The former Theranos CEO seeks to delay a 11-year prison sentence.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Philip Pacheco/Gettyy Images

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, has once again filed a motion to delay her prison sentence, according to a report from NBC News. Her lawyers filed the motion on Monday, and the state has 21 days to respond. Once the state responds, her lawyers will have another 21 days to reply.

    Holmes was convicted last year on four counts of defrauding investors with her former company, which she promised could revolutionize blood testing. In November, she was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.

    She was originally ordered to report to prison in April, but her lawyers filed a new appeal just days before she was meant to report, allowing her to remain free while the state responded, according to ABC News.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.