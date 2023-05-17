The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elizabeth Holmes Fails to Avoid Prison As Judge Rejects Latest Appeal

    The trial judge also reportedly finalized Holmes restitution amount, including paying Rupert Murdoch nearly $125 million.

    Brooke Seipel
    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison after a federal court said the latest attempt to appeal her fraud conviction simply isn't strong enough.

    The Wall Street Journal first reported the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Holmes's lawyers had just filed the appeal Tuesday afternoon.

    Holmes was convicted last year on four counts of defrauding investors as the CEO of Theranos. The technology company promised to revolutionize blood testing but was exposed by reporters as having faulty equipment that provided inaccurate results.

    In November, Holmes was sent to 11 years and three months in prison. However, Holmes has avoided reporting to prison. Her original report date was in late April.

