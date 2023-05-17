Elizabeth Holmes Fails to Avoid Prison As Judge Rejects Latest Appeal
The trial judge also reportedly finalized Holmes restitution amount, including paying Rupert Murdoch nearly $125 million.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison after a federal court said the latest attempt to appeal her fraud conviction simply isn't strong enough.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Holmes's lawyers had just filed the appeal Tuesday afternoon.
The trial judge also reportedly finalized Holmes restitution amount, including paying Rupert Murdoch nearly $125 million.
- Elizabeth Holmes Gets 2 More Weeks of Freedom Before Prison Stint for Theranos Fraud
- Elizabeth Holmes’ Lawyers File Motion to Delay Prison Sentence, Again
- Elizabeth Holmes Responds to Amanda Seyfried’s Performance in ‘The Dropout’
- Katie Holmes Says There Have Been ‘Multiple Discussions’ About a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot
- Kari Lake’s Election Misconduct Lawsuit Is Moving to Trial
Holmes was convicted last year on four counts of defrauding investors as the CEO of Theranos. The technology company promised to revolutionize blood testing but was exposed by reporters as having faulty equipment that provided inaccurate results.
In November, Holmes was sent to 11 years and three months in prison. However, Holmes has avoided reporting to prison. Her original report date was in late April.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews