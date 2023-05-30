Elizabeth Holmes Expected to Report to Prison in Texas

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday is set to begin her 11-year prison sentence at a federal facility in Texas.

Holmes, 39, is expected to go to a women's prison camp in Bryan, Texas, approximately 100 miles from Houston, according to the Associated Press.

The one-time Silicon Valley executive who launched the company that falsely promised it could test a single drop of blood for a host of diseases was convicted in January 2022 on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.

She was later sentenced in November.

Holmes has been free on bail since her conviction and has been living in the San Diego area with the father of her two young children, William "Billy" Evans, according to the AP.

Holmes had tried to remain out of prison as she appealed her case, but the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that request last month.

At Theranos, the startup Holmes founded in 2003 after dropping out of Stanford University, she partnered and became romantically involved with investor Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.

SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 17: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes alongside her boyfriend Billy Evans, walks back to her hotel following a hearing at the Robert E. Peckham U.S. Courthouse on March 17, 2023 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in court for a restitution hearing. (Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)

The two of them, at the helm of a company that generated nearly $1 billion in investments, pitched Theranos as a revolutionizing force in the healthcare industry, as its technology could quickly identify disease and illness using very little amounts of blood from patients, they said.

But a series of Wall Street Journal reports about flaws in the company's technology revealed it was incapable of performing as Holmes and Balwani said it could. The revelations eventually led to Theranos' demise.

At trial, Holmes had said she made mistakes at the startup but denied committing any crimes, the AP reported.

She also told jurors she was sexually and emotionally abused by Balwani, who she alleged controlled her as she led Theranos. Balwani's attorney denied the accusations, according to the news service.

Last year, Balwani, 57, was convicted on 12 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. He is currently in prison serving a 13-year sentence in California.

Last month, a federal judge also ordered Holmes and Balwani pay $452 million in restitution to their victims.