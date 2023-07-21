Elementary School Teacher Kills Herself in Classroom After Suspected Bullying by Parent

An elementary school teacher found dead in her classroom this week was allegedly subjected to bullying by a student’s parent prior to taking her own life.

According to The Straits Times and The Korea Herald, citing the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, a 23-year-old unidentified teacher died by suicide Tuesday in south Seoul, South Korea.

The Herald reports no students witnessed the incident.

The teacher had joined the school in March 2022, and had since been a target of bullying perpetrated by a parent. Getty Images

The teacher joined the school in March 2022, and had since been a target of bullying perpetrated by a parent whose first-grade student was also accused of bullying at the school, per the Times.

However, the school denied the allegations.

The Times reports the teacher’s apparent suicide comes one day after another female teacher in Seoul was hospitalized for PTSD after a sixth-grade student attacked her in front of her students in a classroom.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.