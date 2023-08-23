Elementary School Student ‘Accidentally Discharged’ Gun in San Antonio School Bus

An elementary school student "accidentally discharged" a gun on a school bus in Texas.

The Seguin Independent School District announced that the gun was fired on Tuesday, August 22, when the bus pulled into the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot, about 45 miles east of San Antonio.

No one was injured in the accidental shooting, and the school district said on social media that "initial reports show the young student did not threaten anyone with the weapon."

"The bus driver immediately recovered the handgun from the student, and the Seguin Police Department was contacted," Seguin ISD said in an announcement. "Local law enforcement is on the scene at the elementary school conducting an investigation."

The student was to remain off campus during the investigation, and Seguin ISD said any student or family who needs assistance could speak to professional school counselors.