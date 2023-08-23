Elementary School Student ‘Accidentally Discharged’ Gun in San Antonio School Bus - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Elementary School Student ‘Accidentally Discharged’ Gun in San Antonio School Bus

No one was injured in the accidental shooting and the school district said 'the young student did not threaten anyone with the weapon'

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The incident happened on the second day of school in Charleston, South CarolinaGetty Images

An elementary school student "accidentally discharged" a gun on a school bus in Texas.

The Seguin Independent School District announced that the gun was fired on Tuesday, August 22, when the bus pulled into the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot, about 45 miles east of San Antonio.

No one was injured in the accidental shooting, and the school district said on social media that "initial reports show the young student did not threaten anyone with the weapon."

"The bus driver immediately recovered the handgun from the student, and the Seguin Police Department was contacted," Seguin ISD said in an announcement. "Local law enforcement is on the scene at the elementary school conducting an investigation."

The student was to remain off campus during the investigation, and Seguin ISD said any student or family who needs assistance could speak to professional school counselors.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.