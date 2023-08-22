Elementary School Bus Crash in Ohio Turns Deadly After Vehicle Flips

An elementary school bus in Ohio turned over Tuesday morning, reportedly leaving one student dead and more than 20 others injured.
Northwestern Local Schools confirmed the accident happened just before 8:15 a.m.
The Northwestern Local Schools bus was carrying students to their first day of school when it collided with another vehicle in Lawrenceville. The bus turned over and came to rest on its top, the Dayton Daily News reported.
Several EMS units responded to the scene, and Northwestern Local Schools alerted families about the crash on social media. Preschool classes have been canceled this afternoon.
No identifying details were available about the individual who died in the accident. But WCMH reported that the student who died was ejected from the bus.
The station reported that 23 students were hospitalized.
The school system was contacting the parents of all students involved, and established a parent reunification center at the nearby German Township Firehouse.
