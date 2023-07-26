Electric Car Suspected in Raging Cargo Ship Blaze Off the Netherlands Coast - The Messenger
Electric Car Suspected in Raging Cargo Ship Blaze Off the Netherlands Coast

One crewmember was killed in the fire

Dan Morrison
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland.FLYING FOCUS/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

An uncontrollable blaze on a 200-yard-long cargo ship carrying cars to Egypt killed one crew member off the Netherlands and forced seven others to jump overboard Wednesday, the Dutch coast guard said. 

Officials said an electric car was suspected as the cause of the deadly fire, Reuters reported. The ship was towed out of shipping lanes and continued to burn through late Wednesday morning.

It was the latest car fire to hit international shipping. 

On July 6, two New Jersey firefighters were killed and five injured battling an intense blaze on a cargo ship carrying hundreds of vehicles at the Newark port. A fire destroyed thousands of luxury vehicles on a vessel off the coast of Portugal's Azores islands in February 2022.

The fire broke out Tuesday night as the Panama-registered Fremantle Highway was 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland in the Baltic Sea.

The crew of 23 “tried to put out the fire themselves, but failed,” the Dutch coast guard said in a statement. “Unfortunately one person died and several others were injured."

The crew who jumped overboard were pulled from the sea, while the others were airlifted off the burning craft by helicopter, officials said. It wasn’t clear how the crewmember died. 

“It’s carrying cars, 2,857, of which 25 are electrical cars, which made the fire even more difficult, coast guard spokesperson Lea Versteeg told the Associated Press

“It’s not easy to keep that kind of fire under control and even in such a vessel it’s not easy.”

The fire engulfed the ship so quickly that it was considered unsafe to deploy specialized fire fighting units from Rotterdam port, Deutsche Welle reported. Salvage vessels poured water onto burning Fremantle Highway from a safe distance in hopes of keeping it afloat. 

