Elections Official Outlines Real Response Plan to Latest ‘Succession’ Plot

After the hit HBO drama "Succession" set a fictional election-night crisis in Milwaukee, a Wisconsin elections commissioner began analyzing what would happen if the scenario played out in real life, WISN-TV reported.
In the most recent episode of the series' final season, which takes place on election night, a fire at a vote-counting facility destroys 100,000 ballots in the midst of a razor-thin presidential race — like the ones that took place in 1960, 2000, and 2016.
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs tweeted that the episode accurately captured the state's "central count" system, in which poll workers transport ballots from secure boxes to a high-speed scanner at a central location.
But in the show, workers were unable to decipher who had submitted an absentee ballot. That differs from the real world, Jacobs noted, because when the state receives absentee ballots it immediately logs the envelopes with a barcode and scanner.
This allows voters to track whether their ballot was successfully delivered. In other words, if the scenario played out in real life, election officials would likely be able to track which ballots were destroyed and which were counted.
But Jacobs said that a ballot office fire would still be extremely disruptive — especially during a tight election — and that the courts would have to decide how to proceed.
"My suspicion is we would wind up with some sort of amended deadline for resubmitting ballots or allowing people to vote," Jacobs told WISN-TV.
"That would be my hope, because if this were to happen, what you wouldn't want to see is 100,000 people disenfranchised."
