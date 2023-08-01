Elderly Maine Woman Stops Home Invasion by Offering Teen Attacker a Snack

An 87-year-old woman in Maine woke up to a terrifying and strange site last week: A knife-wielding teenager with no pants or shoes on was inside her bedroom threatening to stab her.



"He said, "I'm going to cut you,'" Marjorie Perkins recalled to the Times Record. "I thought to myself, 'If he's going to cut, I'm going to kick.' So I jumped into my shoes."



Perkins, who lives alone, said she called for help as the teen began striking her. One punch landed on her forehead, causing a bruise.



She picked up a chair to block the teen's attacks and repeatedly kicked him away. He eventually went into the kitchen in search of food.



The teen's pants and shoes, along with the knife, were in a pile near Perkins' window AC unit. He had reportedly squeezed through the side flap to get inside.

Marjorie Perkins fought off an intruder NEWS CENTER Maine

Perkins followed the teen into the kitchen and told him he needed to leave, but he said he was hungry and wanted some food. As she dialed 911 on her rotary phone, she offered the teen a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, as well as two Ensures and two tangerines.



By the time police arrived, the teen had already fled the home. He was soon located a few blocks away and sent to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.



Perkins said the teen looked familiar: She thinks he mowed her lawn about 10 years ago. "He did a darn good job," she recalled. "I hope he gets help."

Marjorie Perkins’s home NEWS CENTER Maine

Perkins believes the teen is now about 17 years old. Authorities haven't released his identity.



Perkins is a former elementary school teacher who previously taught figure skating lessons at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. For the past 25 years, she has taught line dancing classes in Maine's Midcoast region — a routine she says keeps her active.



She plans to apply screws to her air conditioning units to prevent future burglary attempts and says she'll continue defending herself should the need arise again.



"Don't sit and cry about," she told News Center Maine. "If it comes up again, do it again — be ready to kick and pick up a chair and hit somebody with it!"