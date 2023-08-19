Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal Beating 

An elderly woman was beaten unconscious and robbed on a Los Angeles street, police said, all while pedestrians walked by in the middle of the day.
The incident occurred in broad daylight on August 8 and was captured on surveillance video.
The shocking video, posted to YouTube by the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday, shows the 86-year-old woman laying unconscious on the curb as a man steps into the frame and over her body.
The man, wearing a beanie and a Yankees jacket, bends down and appears to try to slide her purse off her immobile body, the soundless video shows.
At that moment, passersby appear to try to intervene and talk the suspect out of it. One of the passersby bends down, appearing to check on the woman.
As the passerby bends down, the suspect does too, swiping the woman’s wallet from her purse. The suspect places her wallet in his pocket and immediately leaves the scene and walks out of frame.
The LAPD said in a statement that officers responded to a call of an assault. When they arrived, they located the victim and saw she was “severely injured.”
Emergency personnel transported the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
“The victim had no independent recollection of the incident due to a head injury,” the statement said.
The suspect who stole her wallet after coming across her unconscious body has yet to be identified.
Detectives are also trying to identify anyone involved in her brutal beating.
