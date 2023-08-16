Elderly Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Her Car in Severe Storm as She Drove Through Intersection

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
A North Carolina woman died Tuesday after a tree fell on her SUV during a severe storm.
Donna Warsaw, 78, was driving through an intersection in Durham around 4:30 p.m. when a tree smashed into her vehicle, police told FOX Weather.
The Carolina coast was being pummeled with strong rains and winds at the time of Warsaw’s death.
Durham police, who did not respond to a request for information from The Messenger, said about an hour after Warsaw died, there was a massive 32-car accident on the I-40 highway. Authorities did not provide details about possible injuries.
In Columbia, South Carolina, the local airport reported its fastest-ever winds at 88 miles per hour on Tuesday, FOX Weather said.
