Elderly Woman Defends Pet from Dog Attack, Seeks Justice and Vet Bills

An 80-year-old woman in Melbourne, Florida said she fought off two large dogs in order to protect her smaller dog, who was bitten and required stitches.

Kay Burnette was walking her dog, Ivey, on July 1 when the two dogs ran up to them. She tried to scream for help, but her neighbors did not hear.

"She was still on the leash, and I was trying to pull and get her, and they were going after her," Burnette told FOX35. "I just fell down on the ground and covered her up with my body."

Burnette added that her dog is still shaken up after the attack.

"She sort of wants to be able to see me all the time, and she really hadn’t gone back out for a walk or anything, so she’s pretty much just been in the house for right now," Burnette said.

Burnette was bruised in the attack and Ivey required stitches on her legs.

"The emergency room vet isn’t cheap. I’ll be paying well over $1,000 in bills," Burnette said.

Geoffrey Golub, a criminal defense attorney in Melbourne, said Burnette has a strong case.

"She could definitely take that to small claims court and be awarded $1,000. Like I said, it’s strict liability. They wouldn’t have a defense," he told the outlet.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine where the dogs came from and the owner may be ticketed. The county does have a leash ordinance and dog owners must make sure their animals are under control at all times.