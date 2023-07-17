Elderly Woman Defends Pet from Dog Attack, Seeks Justice and Vet Bills - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Elderly Woman Defends Pet from Dog Attack, Seeks Justice and Vet Bills

'I just fell down on the ground and covered her up with my body,' the woman said

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kay Burnette and her dog IveyFOX 35

An 80-year-old woman in Melbourne, Florida said she fought off two large dogs in order to protect her smaller dog, who was bitten and required stitches.

Kay Burnette was walking her dog, Ivey, on July 1 when the two dogs ran up to them. She tried to scream for help, but her neighbors did not hear.

"She was still on the leash, and I was trying to pull and get her, and they were going after her," Burnette told FOX35. "I just fell down on the ground and covered her up with my body."

Burnette added that her dog is still shaken up after the attack.

Read More

"She sort of wants to be able to see me all the time, and she really hadn’t gone back out for a walk or anything, so she’s pretty much just been in the house for right now," Burnette said.

Burnette was bruised in the attack and Ivey required stitches on her legs.

"The emergency room vet isn’t cheap. I’ll be paying well over $1,000 in bills," Burnette said.

Geoffrey Golub, a criminal defense attorney in Melbourne, said Burnette has a strong case.

"She could definitely take that to small claims court and be awarded $1,000. Like I said, it’s strict liability. They wouldn’t have a defense," he told the outlet.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine where the dogs came from and the owner may be ticketed. The county does have a leash ordinance and dog owners must make sure their animals are under control at all times.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.