Elderly Woman Critically Injured in Crash with Royal Motorcade

An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition at a London hospital after a collision with a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh, the BBC reports.
Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before transferring her to the hospital, the BBC reported. Buckingham Palace told the BBC that the duchess’s "heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family."
The woman was transferred to a “major trauma center” in London, the ambulance service told the BBC.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has initiated an investigation into the incident.
