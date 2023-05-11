The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elderly Woman Critically Injured in Crash with Royal Motorcade

    The Duchess of Edinburgh sent her thoughts and prayers to the victim.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Hirurg/Getty Images

    An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition at a London hospital after a collision with a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh, the BBC reports.

    Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before transferring her to the hospital, the BBC reported. Buckingham Palace told the BBC that the duchess’s "heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family." 

    The woman was transferred to a “major trauma center” in London, the ambulance service told the BBC.

    The Independent Office for Police Conduct has initiated an investigation into the incident.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.