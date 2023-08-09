Elderly Man Says Security Dog Attacked Him While Visiting Disneyland with Family: lawsuit

An 81-year-old grandfather is suing Disneyland after he says he was attacked by a security dog while visiting the park with his family.
Paul Perez, of Las Vegas, has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in Orange County Superior Court after he said a security dog bit his stomach on May 10, 2022, the Orange County Register reports.
Perez filed the civil lawsuit on Aug. 1, which accuses the theme park giant of negligence and seeks restitution for his injuries. The lawsuit alleges a dog handler caused the dog to “abruptly step directly in front and very close” to Perez, who bumped into the dog, sparking the attack, the newspaper reports.
San Diego attorney Ian Pancer, who represents Perez, told the newspaper that his client had been visiting Disneyland with his family.
- Elderly Woman Defends Pet from Dog Attack, Seeks Justice and Vet Bills
- Disneyland Visitor Jumps Out of Splash Mountain Mid-Ride Due to Panic Attack
- Man Who Was Attacked by Police Dog in Ohio Says He Thought He Was Going to Die
- Hawaii Man, 71, Killed by Pack of Dogs in ‘Horrific’ and ‘Senseless’ Attack: Police
- Police K-9 Handler Who Released Dog That Attacked a Surrendering Black Man Placed on Leave
- Woman Attacked, Killed by Alligator While Walking Dog in South Carolina
“One of the frustrating things is that we indicated to Disneyland that we have an interest in resolving the case, and they didn’t extend an offer,” Pancer said to the Orange County Register. “They haven’t offered him a penny.”
Disneyland representatives did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the lawsuit.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews