Elderly Man Says Security Dog Attacked Him While Visiting Disneyland with Family: lawsuit

Paul Perez, of Las Vegas, has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in Orange County Superior Court

Brinley Hineman
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: People walk toward an entrance to Disneyland on April 24, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Disney will lay off several thousand workers this week amid an overall push by the media giant to cut 7,000 total jobs in an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)Mario Tama/Getty Images

An 81-year-old grandfather is suing Disneyland after he says he was attacked by a security dog while visiting the park with his family. 

Paul Perez, of Las Vegas, has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in Orange County Superior Court after he said a security dog bit his stomach on May 10, 2022, the Orange County Register reports. 

Perez filed the civil lawsuit on Aug. 1, which accuses the theme park giant of negligence and seeks restitution for his injuries. The lawsuit alleges a dog handler caused the dog to “abruptly step directly in front and very close” to Perez, who bumped into the dog, sparking the attack, the newspaper reports.

San Diego attorney Ian Pancer, who represents Perez, told the newspaper that his client had been visiting Disneyland with his family. 

“One of the frustrating things is that we indicated to Disneyland that we have an interest in resolving the case, and they didn’t extend an offer,” Pancer said to the Orange County Register. “They haven’t offered him a penny.”

Disneyland representatives did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the lawsuit.

